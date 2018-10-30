Showers likely on Halloween, but will trick-or-treaters get wet?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rainy season is here for good so make sure you find the dry periods each day and get outside.

Monday night into Tuesday afternoon looks mostly dry, enjoy! Tuesday evening will be wet and gusty and this will last through most of Wednesday.

There will be some drying for the Trick-or-Treat hours, but it looks pretty wet for many. The wettest areas will the South Sound and the Foothills.

The “rain shadow” will provide some dry weather from about Seattle north through the San Juans.

Thursday and Friday will be wet and gusty with some rain shadowing off of the Olympics.

Saturday looks mostly dry but Sunday looks wet and breezy again. It looks wet for the Seahawks game.

And don’t forget to "fall back" Sunday morning. Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:50 p.m.!