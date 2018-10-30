Seattle Police: Two arrested, three wanted in Dunlap neighborhood home invasion and robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Two men were arrested and three more are wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery that happened overnight in the Dunlap neighborhood, Seattle Police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 8300 block of MLK Way South, where witnesses said five suspects broke into a home.

Police surrounded the home and were able to keep two of the suspects inside, but the other three got away before police arrived.

The two men, a 23-year-old and a 19-year-old, were booked into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle PD.