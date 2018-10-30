× Seahawks release WR Brandon Marshall

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday reportedly released wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And now-released former Seahawks’ WR Brandon Marshall “absolutely” wants to keep playing, per source. https://t.co/gYFF4GPzkX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

When asked during a news conference Monday, Coach Pete Carroll said “We threw the ball 17 times. Not a lot of chances. Didn’t work out for him.”

Carroll on Brandon Marshall's role: We threw the ball 17 times. Not a lot of chances. Didn't work out for him. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) October 29, 2018

Marshall, 34, had 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown this season.

Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall. He appeared fully recovered from the major ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver David Moore has developed into the No. 3 pass-catching option behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.