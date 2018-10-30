Seahawks release WR Brandon Marshall
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday reportedly released wide receiver Brandon Marshall.
The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
When asked during a news conference Monday, Coach Pete Carroll said “We threw the ball 17 times. Not a lot of chances. Didn’t work out for him.”
Marshall, 34, had 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown this season.
Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall. He appeared fully recovered from the major ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.
Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver David Moore has developed into the No. 3 pass-catching option behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.