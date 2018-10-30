Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Seahawks release WR Brandon Marshall

Posted 12:09 PM, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 01:07PM, October 30, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Brandon Marshall #15 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday reportedly released wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

When asked during a news conference Monday, Coach Pete Carroll said “We threw the ball 17 times. Not a lot of chances. Didn’t work out for him.”

Marshall, 34, had 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown this season.

Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall. He appeared fully recovered from the major ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver David Moore has developed into the No. 3 pass-catching option behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.

