Report: Mychal Kendricks suspended 8 games, can play week 14

RENTON, Wash. — The NFL has put a number on the “indefinite” suspension of Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks who was convicted of insider trading.

According to multiple reports from NFL insiders, Kendricks is suspended eight games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy — with credit for games he’s already sat out.

Kendricks can return to practice in week 12 and will be eligible to play in week 14.

Clarity on #Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks, whose indefinite suspension finally has an end date. He’s eligible to return to practice Week 12, which probably will end up being Nov. 19 or 20. Eligible to play in Week 14 vs. the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018

NFL determined indefinite suspension for Seahawks' LB Mychal Kendricks will conclude before Week 12, per source. He will be eligible to practice week 12 and then his first game that he would be eligible for would be week 14, Monday night against Minnesota, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

The league announced Oct. 2 that Kendricks was suspended after he was convicted of insider training in September. Kendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and faces up to 25 years in prison.

In need of help at linebacker after both Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright suffered injuries, the Seahawks signed Kendricks and started him beginning with Week 2’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Kendricks had 13 tackles and two sacks in three games.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kendricks’ behalf, saying Kendricks had “done all the right things since arriving in Seattle.”