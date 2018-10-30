Des Moines Police searching for Toyota Camry LE used in Redondo homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Wash. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a tan or gold 1998-2001 Toyota Camry LE used in a homicide Sunday night and to identify the driver/owner. The vehicle has dark tinted windows and is missing the front right wheel cover.

At 9:14 p.m., Des Moines Police received a 911 call from a citizen at a shopping complex at 27061 Pacific Hwy S. that a gunshot victim was lying in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can remain anonymous. Submit a tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free.

You can also go to www.P3Tips.com to provide the information. If you would like to speak with investigators directly, contact the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301. However, you must submit the information to Crime Stoppers as well in order to be eligible for the $1,000 reward.