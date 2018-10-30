× Deputies: Man arrested at Parkland bowling alley for stealing quarters from video games

PARKLAND, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a man after he pried open several video games at a bowling alley and stole more than $70 in quarters.

The 31-year-old man was booked for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and warrants for violation of a domestic violence order and escape from community custody. Q13 News usually doesn’t name suspects who haven’t been formally charged.

Deputies were called to the bowling alley on Pacific Ave. on Monday morning by employees who said a man in a wig was using a crowbar to break into arcade games and was trying to attack them with a screwdriver. When they arrived, employees steered them to a driving game where the man was sitting down talking on his phone.

The man was quickly taken into custody, and a deputy found a screwdriver, a knife, a bag of quarters and a little bit of heroin on him. His backpack contained more screwdrivers, wire cutters, a flashlight and some bolt cutters.

At least four games in the bowling alley – Jurassic Park, Graveyard Smash, Speed Rider and Fireball – had all been pried open and their coin boxers were removed. Deputies called the owner of the games, who said the suspect might’ve also stolen more than $17,000 from other machines in the area.

Deputies said they counted out 277 quarters, totaling $70.75, and later returned them to the bowling alley.