Pacific Northwest shifts into rainy pattern as Halloween approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pacific Northwest is finally welcoming fall as we shift into a more traditional rainy pattern.

Monday will be active again but there will be more sunny periods and less rain. Monday night looks mostly dry.

Tuesday looks mostly dry all day but rain returns Tuesday night.

Halloween will be wet but we could have some dry periods from 5-8pm for the trick-or-treaters. I’ll give updates as we get closer but for now, Wednesday will be rainy.

Get the free Q13 News Weather app to track rain and severe weather in your neighborhood

Thursday through Sunday looks wet again…. welcome to the rainy season! It looks wet every day but there will be some “dry periods” each day too. Find the dry periods and rake up the leaves.

This week will be breezy so most of the leaves will Fall over the next 7 days.

Later in the week, it looks mild with highs near 60 so at least Halloween will not be cold. Next Sunday we “fall back” so sunset will be at 4:50 p.m.!