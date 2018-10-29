× Meet Tesla! #WhyNotMePets

Tesla was rescued from California and is ready to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

She’s a 10-month-old Boxer mix.

“She’s an active girl,” said Shaina Wardsiegal who is an Animal Care Lead at Emerald City Pet Rescue. “She loves to play fetch. She loves to play tug, it’s her very favorite. She likes to play with other dogs. She has a bunch of friends here at the rescue.”

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Tesla get adopted.

She’s been at Emerald City Pet Rescue since March.

Staff think Tesla is having a hard time getting adopted because of her medical condition.

"She has a congenital nerve issue that causes her to be incontinent," said Wardsiegal. "So, she has no control over when she goes to the bathroom, but she is able to wear diapers sometimes if she's monitored."

Shelter staff said the incontinence is going to be a lifetime issue for Tesla.

The important thing is to keep her distracted with plenty of activity because she could be destructive if she gets bored.

" In every other way she's the perfect dog," said Wardsiegal. "She's smart. She's playful. She's incredibly affectionate. She loves every human being she meets. The only issue is that she doesn't know when she's making a mess."

Tesla also likes to wrestle and go for walks.

She would do best in a home that has a big yard or a farm where there is plenty of space to run around.

" Ideally somebody with a lot of time to be at home," said Wardsiegal. "Preferably someone that works from home or maybe is retired that has the time to give her a lot of attention and activity. She is still a puppy, so she needs a lot of mental stimulation, she needs a lot of activity."

Tesla would do great with kids too.

The shelter recommends kids ages 10 or older because she is still a puppy and she might knock down little kids.

If you are interested in learning more or want to adopt Tesla, you can visit the Emerald City Pet Rescue website.