KISS coming to Tacoma Dome for End of the Road Tour

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of the rock band Kiss arrive at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of the rock band Kiss arrive at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
TACOMA, Wash. – It’s your next last chance to see KISS in person.
The rock band announced it’s embarking on a farewell tour – its second – and the Tacoma Dome will be one of the stops.
The band will be in Tacoma on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the the third stop on the world tour.
Tickets go on sale to the KISS Army on Wednesday. The rest of the public will be able to buy tickets beginning Friday.