KISS coming to Tacoma Dome for End of the Road Tour

TACOMA, Wash. – It’s your next last chance to see KISS in person.

The rock band announced it’s embarking on a farewell tour – its second – and the Tacoma Dome will be one of the stops.

The band will be in Tacoma on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the the third stop on the world tour.

Tickets go on sale to the KISS Army on Wednesday. The rest of the public will be able to buy tickets beginning Friday.