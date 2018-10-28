× 1 pulled from submerged car at the Redondo boat launch

DES MOINES, Wash. — One person was pulled from a submerged car at the Redondo boat launch Sunday.

South King Fire & Rescue said dive teams pulled one person out of the car and they were taken to Harborview Medical Center. No word on the extent of their injuries.

At 7:20 p.m., emergency officials received several reports that a person was inside a car that was about 150 yards offshore.

No word why the car went into the water.

Des Moines Police, King County Medic One, the Renton Fire Department and Valley Regional Fire assisted with the water rescue.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.