Rainfall adds up around Western Washington after overnight soaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - It might be a bit later than normal, but we've hit the rainy season in Seattle.

After several soggy days, the rain fell hard beginning Saturday night and left Western Washington with some significant totals over a period of about 12 hours.

The totals as of Sunday morning: Shelton, Bremerton, Seattle, Whidbey Island have all seen between 0.20-0.30 inches of rain, SeaTac, Olympia between 0.40-0.50 inches. The highest rain totals we've seen this morning. however. have been around Bellingham at just over 0.75 inches since midnight.

We'll add to that Sunday, with scattered showers possible the next few hours and a stray thunderstorm possible as well. Breezy winds (especially around Everett this morning) have allowed for some nice breaks in the clouds and a few spots of sunshine. The showers will be off and on, so if you're seeing nice weather, enjoy it because it'll be short-lived.

We have a good shot of some showers Monday, especially overnight and early into the morning, turning to just a chance into the afternoon, as a weak disturbance passes through our area.

Mountain snow

The mountains saw some snow overnight, with about 5-8 inches falling in the higher elevations near the Cascade Crest. On Sunday, the Cascades from Whatcom to King County could see another 1-2' of snow above 4,000 feet, fairly close to pass levels. Watch for slick road conditions.

A brief break in the action

On Tuesday, the showers will taper down. We'll catch a few dry breaks with another wet and windy system expected for Halloween. Trick-or-treaters aret going to want the rain gear this year. And because it's expected to be especially wet and windy, you're encouraged to wear some sort of light or reflection device in addition to a jacket or poncho just to be visible out there around the neighborhood.

Looking ahead

Sunday and Monday: Showers likely. Some isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Highs: mid 50s.

Tuesday: Some showers possible, but tapering off. Mostly cloudy. Shower re-developing Tuesday night. Highs: mid 50s.

Wednesday (Halloween): Soggy. Wet and windy weather for Halloween. Highs: mid 50s

Late week through the weekend: Decent chance for showers every day through Saturday. Temps in the upper 50s, drop to cooler weather in the low 50s by Saturday.