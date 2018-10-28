LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

DETROIT – They’re rested, refreshed and ready to see where they’re at.

The Seattle Seahawks are in Detroit to play the Lions in a game that pits two 3-3 teams against each other as the season nears its halfway point.

The Seahawks are feeling good about themselves, having won three out of their last four and fielding a roster with few lingering injuries as both K.J. Wright and Ed Dickson are in the lineup.

The Lions are hot too though, having won three of four themselves after Kerryon Johnson ran for 158 yards in a 32-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week.

