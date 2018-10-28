Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

K.J. Wright in Seahawks’ lineup as expected

Posted 8:47 AM, October 28, 2018, by

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 07: Outside linebacker K.J. Wright #50 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to facing the Denver Broncos during preseason action at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 7, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Seahawks 21-16. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Seattle Seahawks’ inactives list looked better Sunday morning than it had in a long time.

Linebacker K.J. Wright was back as expected for the Seahawks’ game against the Detroit Lions, and there were no big surprises on the list.

There had been some hope that defensive end Rahseem Green might be available, but he was inactive with an ankle injury.

Also inactive were cornerback Neiko Thorpe; safety Maurice Alexander; linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee; center Joey Hunt; guard Jordan Simmons; and defensive tackle Naz Jones.