K.J. Wright in Seahawks' lineup as expected

DETROIT – The Seattle Seahawks’ inactives list looked better Sunday morning than it had in a long time.

Linebacker K.J. Wright was back as expected for the Seahawks’ game against the Detroit Lions, and there were no big surprises on the list.

There had been some hope that defensive end Rahseem Green might be available, but he was inactive with an ankle injury.

Also inactive were cornerback Neiko Thorpe; safety Maurice Alexander; linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee; center Joey Hunt; guard Jordan Simmons; and defensive tackle Naz Jones.