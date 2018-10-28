EF-0 tornado touches down in Portland, knocks out power

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong storms across the Pacific Northwest Sunday spurred an EF-0 tornado that knocked out power and caused minor damage in Portland, the National Weather Service reports.

The small tornado briefly touched down in north Portland at about 3 p.m., the agency says.

The main damage was reported just south of Marine Drive where three semi-trailers were overturned and a building received minor roof damage.

No one was hurt, the National Weather Service says.

More than 800 homes and businesses lost power during the storm. Eight hours later, Pacific Power is reporting 258 homes are still in the dark.

An EF-0 rating means the tornado had wind speeds between 65 to 85 mph, according to NOAA.