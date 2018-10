Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Wash. -- A man was fatally shot outside a strip mall in Des Moines Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened about 9:14 p.m. in the Redondo Square parking lot near 27061 Pacific Highway South.

The shooting took place near the Planet Fitness and Bartell Drugs at the west end of the mall.

No suspect information or vehicle information is available at this time.

Detectives are still on the scene.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

47.359253 -122.312108