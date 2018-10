Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Late last week Ben Burr-Kirven, Taylor Rapp, and Byron Murphy received mid-season awards, but they are not content with where the Dawgs are right now.

"It's just words on paper," Huskies senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven said.

Michelle Ludtka, Terry Hollimon, and Arron Levine discuss just how much these guys mean to the Washington defense.

