Suspected child rapist on the run for years extradited, booked into Pierce County Jail

SEATAC, Wash. — A 38-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old repeatedly has been arrested in Guatemala and brought back to Washington to face charges, four years after he was confronted about the allegations.

According to U.S. Marshals, Guadalupe Leiva has been on the run since 2014, when investigators confronted him about allegations that he sexually abused a 12-year-old for two years.

He was wanted on charges of rape of a child in the second degree, attempted rape of a child in the second degree, assault in the second degree and felony harassment.

Leiva was arrested on December 5, 2017, in a rural area outside Santa Ana, Guatemala. The U.S. Marshals Service – Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force located Leiva and then worked with their International Investigations Branch to coordinate his arrest by local authorities in Guatemala.

Thursday morning, U.S. Marshals left Guatemala City, Guatemela with Leiva in tow. They arrived at Sea-Tac Airport Thursday night and booked him into the Pierce County Jail.