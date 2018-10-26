Semi crash, wet conditions could complicate morning commute: All lanes blocked on 405 North

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Troopers are working a major crash on I-405 North that has all northbound lanes blocked and is impacting a couple of southbound lanes as well.
Washington State Patrol reports that an 18-wheeler was possibly traveling too fast for the wet conditions and jackknifed, striking a light pole on I-405 North near SE 8th. It's a refrigeration truck carrying groceries, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.
The truck caught fire, and the light pole fell onto I-405 South, blocking some of the highway and damaging six vehicles in the southbound lanes.
As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, all northbound I-405 lanes were blocked.
There were no major injuries reported.
