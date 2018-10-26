× Seattle police investigating Rainier Valley shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Rainier Valley area that sent a man to the hospital.

First responders were called to the 7200 block of Rainier Avenue South before 11 p.m. Friday.

The Seattle Fire Department said the injured man, possibly in his 30s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said no suspect description was immediately available.

