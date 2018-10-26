Seahawks unveil jersey patch honoring Paul Allen

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Friday revealed a patch the team will wear honoring the late Paul Allen.

The team shared photos and video of the new patch on social media:

“Starting with Sunday’s game against the Lions in Detroit, the Seahawks will wear a patch on their jerseys honoring club owner Paul G. Allen, who died last week from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”

Seahawks will be honoring @PaulGAllen with this jersey patch on Sunday and for the remainder of the season. Paul will always be close to our hearts. #thankspaul pic.twitter.com/kycV9HLB62 — Bert Kolde (@bertk) October 26, 2018

Allen, 65, founded Microsoft with Gates. He was also the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, part owner of the Seattle Sounders and founder of the Museum of Pop Culture. His charitable contributions are far too great for one single listing.

Allen died suddenly Oct. 15 of complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Just two weeks prior, he announced that he was battling the disease for the second time.

Tributes continue to pour in for Allen, a beloved philanthropist and Pacific Northwest businessman.