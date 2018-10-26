× Register for ‘Reindeer Run’ to help support Crime Stoppers of South Sound

OLYMPIA — A great way to show off your Christmas spirit and support one of our Crime Stoppers programs is coming up later this year.

A costume contest and raffle will be part of the ‘Reindeer Run’ fundraiser for Crime Stoppers of South Sound. “What Crime Stoppers’ whole focus is to support law enforcement and this is a way that we raise funds, so that we can payout the tips,” said John Martin with Crime Stoppers of South Sound.

The ‘Reindeer Run’ is December 16th at the Regional Athletic Complex in Olympia.

It starts at 8:45am with a Candy Cane Dash for the kids. That event's free.

The 5K fun run starts at 9am and costs $30 to enter. "It should be a pretty easy course to run, for all runners,” said Martin. “You don't have to be an elite runner. If you're just starting running, or if you want to come and walk and have fun time and support Crime Stoppers, we'd love to have you here."

Dress up in your best elf or Santa suit and come out to support Crime Stoppers of South Sound.

CLICK HERE for more information and to register.