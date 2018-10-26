× Photo of teen with gun prompts brief lockdown at Eastside Catholic School

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Eastside Catholic School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday afternoon after police received suspicious reports regarding student safety, authorities said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said a photo of a 17-year-old student holding a gun was discovered on social media.

That student didn’t show up to Eastside Catholic Friday morning, but when other students reported that he was heading to school in the afternoon, police responded.

The school was evacuated, and police searched the grounds for the student about 3:30 p.m.

The student was found in a neighboring city and “it has been determined that there is no threat to the school,” Sammamish Police said in a tweet.

It’s unclear when the photo was reported to authorities.