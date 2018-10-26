Medical examiner identifies man shot dead by Snohomish deputy after chase

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy after a lengthy chase Tuesday night (Oct. 23).

Nickolas Peters, 24, of Edmonds, was shot multiple times.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a disturbance call at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 23) near 196th Street and 6th Avenue.

A deputy saw a pickup truck leaving the area at a high rate of speed, and when the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

The deputy tried PIT maneuvers, or moves that would force the car to pull over, with no success.

The pickup eventually stopped near the intersection of Damson Road and Filbert Road in unincorporated Snohomish County.

It’s still unclear what prompted the deputy to fire multiple shots at Peters. There was a female passenger in the truck with Peters. She was not injured.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, and the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the deadly shooting.