Expect rain this weekend, but it’s not a total washout

The good news is we do look to get a bit of a break Saturday – which would make four dry Saturdays in a row of nice weather. A rare treat for October.

But, on either side of that nice Saturday – we’ll be adding up the rain totals. Coast could see up to 1-2″ of rain over the next few days. Expect about a half to 3/4 of an inch inland. Wind gusts will likely top out around 40 mph for the coast and north interior.

The good news is that we get a break coming up for part of this weekend. Another wet weather system arrives late Saturday/early Sunday.

Next week we’ll have some on/off rainy periods and some high temps on the chilly side compared to our 70s last week.

TODAY: Morning showers, some of them heavy, & breezy. Drier by the evening. Highs low 60s.

SATURDAY: Foggy start, partly sunny afternoon. Clouds return late-day. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Rain at times and breezy. Slight chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs 55-60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Monday looks showery. Mostly cloudy but dry for Tuesday. Rain returns for Halloween– but too soon to tell if it will affect Trick or Treaters. Thursday we trend back to clouds and mostly dry.