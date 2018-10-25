Washington Supreme Court upholds most of charter school law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has upheld most of the state's charter school law, eliminating the specter that the classrooms serving about 3,400 students might have to close.

In a decision Thursday, a majority of the court rejected the bulk of a challenge brought by teachers unions and other groups. The court said using public money to operate alternative, nonprofit charter schools over which voters have no direct control is allowed by the state Constitution.

The Washington State Charter Schools Association cheered the ruling as a "win for public education" and a "big step forward in the fight to close the opportunity gap that persists in our state."

The justices struck down part of the law that restricted the ability of charter school employees to unionize.