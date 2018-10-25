Vigils held for Lauren McCluskey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- Students, friends and family held vigils Wednesday to honor the life of Lauren McCluskey.

McCluskey was a Pullman, Wash. native and University of Utah student who was shot and killed by and ex-boyfriend in Utah on Monday while away at college.

More than 100 people attended the vigil in Pullman that was on the high school track. McCluskey was a track and field star in Pullman and her grandparents spoke about how everyone was proud of her.

“She shared her heart with me and that meant the world to me,” said Joyce Rudeen, McCluskey’s grandmother.

A second vigil is planned for Nov. 1 on the same track. McCluskey’s parents and her high school track teammates are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, at the University of Utah a vigil was held and students wore red shirts with words “Leave Your Legacy.” University leaders described McCluskey as an accomplished scholar. Her track teammates say they were blessed to have her.

“There are no words to describe the pain and loss we are feeling as a team right now. Lauren was always a driven athlete and 100% in everything she did. The loss of her sweet spirit to our team is truly devastating,” said one of her teammates.

Police said the man who killed McCluskey was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.