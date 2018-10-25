New fault lines found at Mt. Hood could trigger 7.2 magnitude earthquake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Cascadia Subduction Zone isn't the only fault in our area that could cause a big earthquake.

Researchers say active fault lines on Mount Hood could potentially trigger a 7.2 magnitude quake that could reach Portland.

KGW-TV reports the recently discovered fault lines to the north, south and southwest of Mount Hood extend to the Columbia River.

Ian Madin of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and Ashley Streig of Portland State University found the fault lines during an analysis with new imaging technology. The fault lines were verified through field research.

Streig says the quake would be a short crustal earthquake, and it "would be strong enough to knock you off your feet."

Streig says the Portland area would likely see strong ground movements, as well as damage to the city's waterfront.