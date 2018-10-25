ID needed of thief who stole woman’s purse at Northgate Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who snatched a woman's Kate Spade purse right out of her hands at Northgate Mall on October 8th.

It had a significant amount of US currency in it because she had gone there to deposit cash in the bank for her daughter's tuition. It also contained a credit card, her ID and some Indonesian currency.

Unfortunately, the bank was closed when she got there so she was headed to the food court to get something to drink.

The thief is described as 18 to 21 years old with a thin build and wearing a red sweater with the symbol of a 'crown' on it.

The video shows him on his phone stalking her through the mall before grabbing her purse and racing for the door. She chased after him. There was a getaway driver in a dark silver or gray sedan waiting outside.

The crook slipped down trying to jump in the back of the vehicle but the car slowed and they got away along with a 3rd suspect that you can see running from the mall as well who may have been acting as a lookout.

"I would say she was probably targeted so it's a very sad story. I just hate cases like this where they pick on defenseless woman, so do us a favor, watch the video, give us a call. We need this guy in custody," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The video is not clear enough to make out what kind of vehicle it is or the license plate so any help you can provide would be appreciated.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify the suspect or have any information that helps solve the case.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free. It is anonymous. You will never be asked to give your name.