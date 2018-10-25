Group asks President Trump to change the day we celebrate Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people are hoping to change the day we celebrate Halloween! But why the change?

The Halloween & Costume Association, the group behind the movement, says it's time for a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration! Let's move Halloween to the last Saturday of October."

Advocates have created an informational website and even a petition asking the President of the United States to officially move the holiday.

The group says Saturday makes it easier for families and kids to celebrate. It also means there will be less traffic in neighborhoods where kids are out trick-or-treating.

Is this change even possible? Remember, the US combined presidents' birthdays into a single day in the winter. We also created Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Plus there's an ongoing debate of Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day.

If there's really a safety argument here, then it's something worth considering.

The group provided statistics claiming that there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries every year:

82% of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, be sure to incorporate reflective tape, glow sticks, finger lights or light up accessories

63% of children don’t carry a flashlight while they are tick-or-treating. Grab a clip-on light if they don’t want to carry one! Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween. Discuss safety, pre-plan a route, stay on side walks and use cross walks

65% of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children. Talk with your kids and offer ways to ensure a fun and safe experience

70%of parents don’t accompany their children trick-or-treating. You’re never too old to trick-or-treat! Grab a costume and take advantage of some good ol' fashioned family bonding!

51% Of Millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!

So what's your vote ... should we move Halloween to Saturdays?