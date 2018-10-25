Government ranks four Washington volcanoes as ‘very high threat’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Government scientists are classifying 18 U.S. volcanoes, including four in Washington and four in Oregon, as a "very high threat" because of what's been happening inside them and how close they are to people.

The U.S. Geological Survey is updating its volcano threat assessments for the first time since 2005. The danger list is topped by Hawaii's Kilauea, which has been erupting this year.

The others in the top five are Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier in Washington, Alaska's Redoubt Volcano and California's Mount Shasta.

Not surprisingly, Mt. St. Helens and Mt. Rainier are in the top 5 volcano threat assessments. This doesn't mean either volcano is showing any increased activity. It just means they are active volcanoes in our state. Prepare accordingly https://t.co/kBp0qtptPU https://t.co/KijNVceVAn — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) October 25, 2018

This map shared by Washington Emergency Management shows the threat assessment and the current map of active volcanoes for the Pacific Northwest.

"This doesn't mean either volcano is showing any increased activity. It just means they are active volcanoes in our state. Prepare accordingly."

The agency says a dozen volcanoes have jumped in threat level since 2005. Twenty others dropped in threat level.

Among those where the threat score is higher are Alaska's Redoubt, Mount Okmok, Akutan Island and Mount Spurr. Threat scores also rose for Oregon's Newberry Volcano and Wyoming's Yellowstone.

According to the USGS, the United States is one of the planet's most volcanically active countries:

There are 161 active U.S. volcanoes.

Read the full USGS report here.