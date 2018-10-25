Coast Guard, other agencies respond to large oil sheen on Columbia River

ASTORIA, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology and Oregon Department of Environment Quality are responding to a large oil sheen on the Columbia River that originated near Kalama on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Coast Guard, crews aboard a vessel at the Temco grain terminal observed the sheen mid-morning Wednesday. Pollution responders have collected samples to determine the source of the spill.

It’s estimated that the sheen is about three miles long, and it appears the source of the spill is no longer discharging into the river.

Responders assessed the oil in the water and determined it is too thin to recover. They say it is dissipating on its own.

Responders have not observed any distressed wildlife.