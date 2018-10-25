Bomb threat forces evacuation of Pierce County Human Services Building

TACOMA, Wash. — A bomb threat on Thursday forced the evacuation of the Pierce County Human Services Building.

According to City of Tacoma officials, 200 people were evacuated from the building on Tacoma Avenue South shortly after noon.

Tacoma police said Comprehensive Mental Health received a bomb threat over the phone, so they sounded the fire alarm and evacuated.

Tacoma firefighters responded, realized there was a bomb threat and notified police.

Federal Protective Services and ATF were called to sweep the building.

Buses were called to shelter evacuees from the rain.

Tacoma Avenue was closed between 13th and 15th streets.

Building evacuated due to a bomb threat at S 14th and Tacoma Ave in Tacoma. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/zHt8MjCxZN — Steve Fedoriska (@photog_feds) October 25, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.