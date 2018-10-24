× Some Tacoma neighborhoods will have discolored water starting Wednesday night

TACOMA, Wash. – Funny-looking water is coming to parts of Tacoma on Wednesday.

Don’t worry though; it’s only temporary.

Tacoma Public Utilities announced it found a leaky pipe that it needs to work on immediately to avoid disrupting water service to thousands of its customers. Starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, it will shift the path that feeds water to Hilltop, Stadium and Downtown.

That will probably stir up some sediment for about 24 hours in those neighborhoods, which will cause discolored water.

If you do end up with discolored water, wait an hour or two to allow the sediment to settle. You can then flush your pipes by running cold water in the bathroom or from a hose for a minute or two. If that doesn’t work, try again. If THAT doesn’t work, call Tacoma Water at (253) 502-8384 to help them track the problem.

In the meantime, consider storing some water for drinking and cooking if you’re in one of those neighborhoods.