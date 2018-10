Multiple people have been shot at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, according to local media reports.

One person is in custody following the incident, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatcher. She declined Wednesday to provide other information, adding that officers remain on scene.

Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.

Just talked to a man who is an EMT and was shopping and he saw two people shooting at each other and says an elderly woman was caught in the crossfire . He tried to do CPR on her, but says she died. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/H9SNqBVq7I — Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) October 24, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.