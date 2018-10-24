Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Man Killed After Chase

Posted 4:04 AM, October 24, 2018, by

Bothell, WA – Snohomish County detectives are investigating a shooting involving a deputy.  The Sheriff’s office says around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance call in Bothell at 196th Pl SW and 6th Dr SE.  As one deputy arrived, a pick-up truck left the area at a high rate of speed, which led to a chase.

The pick-up finally stopped near the intersection of N. Damson Rd and Filbert Rd in Bothell.   Shots were fired and the driver was hit.  He later died in the hospital.  A woman was a passenger in the car.  She was not injured.

The intersection of North Damson Road and SR 524 is still closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be update throughout the morning

 