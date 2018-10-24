× Man Killed After Chase

Bothell, WA – Snohomish County detectives are investigating a shooting involving a deputy. The Sheriff’s office says around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance call in Bothell at 196th Pl SW and 6th Dr SE. As one deputy arrived, a pick-up truck left the area at a high rate of speed, which led to a chase.

The pick-up finally stopped near the intersection of N. Damson Rd and Filbert Rd in Bothell. Shots were fired and the driver was hit. He later died in the hospital. A woman was a passenger in the car. She was not injured.

The intersection of North Damson Road and SR 524 is still closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be update throughout the morning