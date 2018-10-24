Healthy Living: What you need to know about metastatic breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lynda Weatherby and Teri Pollastro are both living with metastatic breast cancer. It's cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, beyond where it originated. Although there are treatments for metastatic cancer, also known as stage 4 cancer, there is no cure. Which means, both Lynda and Teri will be living with cancer and undergoing treatment for the rest of their lives.

It's estimated about 24% of patients with metastatic breast cancer will be alive 5 years after diagnosis, according to the American Cancer Society.

Women and men living with metastatic cancer share a common goal, more awareness, along with more funding for research. According MET UP , an advocacy organization, only 7% of all breast cancer research dollars goes towards researching metastatic disease.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this weekend, Lynda and Teri are co-chairing the 3rd Annual Northwest Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference in Seattle.

3rd Annual Northwest Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference

Friday, October 26th - Saturday, October 27th

Amazon Meeting Center, Seattle

Registration is free/ conference will be live-streaming

Special thanks to Amazon Web Services

"Metastatic breast cancer is the little secret of breast cancer that still gets insufficient attention during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond," Weatherby said.