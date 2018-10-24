Forecast: Goodbye fog, hello rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Thanks to a little breeze we got rid of the poor air quality and the fog in just a few hours, but rain will soon return to Western Washington.

Some light rain tonight but then Wednesday will be dry. Wednesday will have some sunny periods.

Thursday starts out dry at least through most of the early commute. Thursday will be wet during the afternoon hours and it will be breezy up North.

Most of the Metro picks up around 1/3 of an inch, the most since October 5th. It shows you just how NICE most of October was, remember it was in the 80s at the beach just a week ago

Friday starts out wet but the afternoon looks dry. Saturday looks dry, enjoy.

Sunday starts out dry but ends up wet. Sunday night looks Wet and Gusty. Halloween still looks dry.