Deputy shoots, kills man after police chase near Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Multiple agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight that left a man dead in Snohomish County.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a disturbance call after 10 p.m. Tuesday near 196th Street 6th Avenue.

A deputy saw a pickup truck leaving the area at a high rate of speed, and when the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

The deputy tried PIT maneuvers, or moves that would force the car to pull over, with no success.

It's still unclear how the chase ended just past the intersection of Damson Road and Filbert Road in unincorporated Snohomish County. It's also unclear what happened after the chase ended, and what led to the deadly shooting.

A deputy fired his weapon and struck the driver of the vehicle. Deputies said the man, believed to be in his 20s, died at Harborview Medical Center. A female passenger in the truck was not injured.

No deputies were injured during the chase.

A multi-agency response team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Detectives were still gathering evidence and investigating at the Damson Road and Filbert Road intersection Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.