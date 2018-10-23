× Waffle House hero returns to restaurant to honor victims six months after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. returned to the restaurant property for the first time since the April shooting to honor the victims on the six month anniversary.

“My feet felt like bricks walking up,” Shaw said. “As soon as I stepped up here everything started coming back.”

In April Shaw disarmed a mass shooter, who shot six people, killing four at the Antioch Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike.

“This is my first time being back at the Waffle House since. I can’t get myself to go inside,” Shaw said. “I figured I’d tackle this beast on a day, the six month anniversary because it means a lot to families but me too.”

Shaw placed flowers at each cross, and above them he put a message in balloons. The balloons spelled “Love,” a letter coming from each of the victims last names.

“There still are four individuals that unfortunately didn’t go home that night and we want to remember their legacy,” Shaw said. “It’s just a lot of life that we lost and I wish their families peace. I pray for their families and I just don’t want to see this happen again.”

Since the shooting Shaw has launched the James Shaw Jr. Foundation.

