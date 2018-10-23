× Seattle-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing due to broken windshield

A Seattle-bound Delta Air Lines flight had to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis because of a broken window in the cockpit.

Flight 589 departed Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday only to return about 15 minutes later, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

An airport spokesperson told the paper that emergency vehicles met the Boeing 737 on the tarmac as a precaution. Nobody was hurt.

@Delta 589 had to return to Minneapolis when the copilot’s window broke. Reported that it “came completely out of the track” #delta #Minneapolis #delta589 pic.twitter.com/bmZckv6FOH — Mark Shepherd (@M_E_Shepherd) October 23, 2018

Delta gave the following statement to Business Insider:

“Delta apologizes to customers of flight 589 for the delay incurred after the flight returned to Minneapolis shortly after takeoff due to an issue with the First Officer’s window seal. The flight taxied to the gate where maintenance is evaluating the aircraft. As always, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.”

The passengers were moved to another aircraft and were back on their way to Seattle before 2:00 p.m., according to Delta.