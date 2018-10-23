Police officers help elderly man with yardwork

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police officers in Northern California went beyond the call of duty this week when they helped an elderly man with yardwork.

According to a post on the Elk Grove Police Department’s Facebook page, two officers were on a call when they came across an 82-year-old man who was trying to clear some overgrown shrubs and tree limbs.

The officers noticed the man needed help finishing the job — so they stepped in to help.

A bystander saw the officers helping the elderly man and snapped some photos to express her gratitude.