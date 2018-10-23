Police arrest suspect in Seattle church arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man Tuesday evening who they believe is the suspect in an attack on a Seattle church last week.

Seattle police said they arrested a man in his 30s in connection with an arson at a Beacon Hill church last Thursday night. The man was arrested around 6:30 p.m. in South Seattle, and was being interviewed by arson detectives.

Police said they expect to book him into King County Jail for investigation of arson.

About 50 people were worshiping inside the church when somebody threw Molotov cocktails at it and started a small fire.

On Monday, police released photos taken from surveillance video of the suspect.