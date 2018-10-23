Pierce County man becomes first victim of flu in Washington this season

TACOMA, Wash. – A 40-year-old Pierce County man became the first victim of the flu in Washington this season, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced Tuesday.

The man died Monday in the hospital from flu-related complications.

“This death is a reminder of the importance of early vaccination, especially for those with diabetes, obesity, asthma, and other risk factors for influenza-associated complications,” public-health nurse Matthew Rollosson said in a press release. “Immunization against influenza not only protects you, it also reduces the risk of influenza in the community.”

Last season, 31 people died in Pierce County from the flu. The season before that, it was 50.

Many local pharmacies are offering flu shots right now, or you can check with your healthcare provider.