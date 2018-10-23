Perfectly rectangular iceberg found in Antarctica

As far as icebergs go, this one is oddly perfect.

NASA has shared a photo of a rectangular iceberg floating in the Weddell Sea off Antarctica, its flat top and straight edges appearing so exact as to suggest Mother Nature used a saw, per CTV News.

The BBC explains that the iceberg probably separated recently from the Larsen C ice shelf, and such new breakaway bergs are sometimes “geometrically” shaped.

Wide, flat ones like this are called “tabular” icebergs, and it was spotted in the same area as this triangular-shaped one.

(The same shelf calved an iceberg the size of Delaware.)

