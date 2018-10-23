× One person airlifted, several more hospitalized after Kitsap County head-on crash

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. – One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and several more were sent to the hospital after an accident in north Kitsap County on Tuesday evening.

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies and North Kitsap fire responded to the head-on crash in the 23100 block of Port Gamble Rd. NE at about 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said it was a “serious injury” crash, but didn’t expand on the condition of anybody involved.

Port Gamble Rd. was closed between N.E. Gunderson Rd. and N.E. Fox Glove Ln. during the investigation. Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

This breaking news story will be updated.