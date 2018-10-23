× On the campaign trail: Inside the fight for Washington’s 8th Congressional District

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The race for Washington’s 8th Congressional District has become one of the most consequential races in the country.

Democrats are hoping to turn the seat blue in a nationwide effort to flip the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives – but they face an uphill battle.

The seat, long held by U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, has been red since its creation in the early 1980s.

Democrats have set their hopes on Dr. Kim Schrier, a pediatrician and political newcomer who hopes her expertise on children and healthcare can speak to voters across the diverse 8th District, which includes parts of King and Pierce counties and spans the Cascade Mountains to include Kittitas and Chelan counties.

Republicans are relying on Dino Rossi, a man with high name recognition after two hard-fought, but failed races for Washington governor and another for United States Senate. Rossi, a businessman who served in the Washington State Senate, has positioned himself as a moderate Republican in an effort to appeal to the district’s diverse voter base.

Q13 News Correspondent Brandi Kruse spent time on the campaign trail with both candidates as they spoke with voters about what’s at stake on November 6.

DINO ROSSI (R)

