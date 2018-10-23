× Hundreds of new jobs coming to Paine Field

Construction is quickly finishing up at Paine Field’s new passenger terminal, and that means soon hundreds of new workers will be needed.

“We’ll be completed in the next three weeks.” Propeller Airports CEO Brett Smith says. Once the terminal is finished, it will have to be staffed.

“300 jobs, comprised of everything you need to operate an airport successfully.” Smith estimates. “From TSA, to our baggage handling, to ticket agents and concierge staff for our customers, and parking staff.”

About 70 of those will be union jobs – things like baggage handling, airplane towing, and airplane cabin cleaning. Three major airlines are already signed up to fly in and out of Paine Field: United, Southwest, and Alaska.

If you are interested in working at the airport, you will have to apply with each company or agency you’re interested in.

TSA is holding a “Fast Track to Hire” event on Saturday, November 3rd. You can find more information here.

Alaska Airlines says it’s still working to determine exactly how many people will be hired. You can find Alaska Airlines’ open jobs here. Horizon Air’s open jobs are posted here.

Southwest and United haven’t said how many workers they are planning to hire when Paine Field opens, but you can keep track of Southwest’s open jobs here and United’s jobs here.

For other job openings in Snohomish County, click here.