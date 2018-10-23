Foggy conditions to blame for ‘stagnant’ air, reduced air quality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The fog that settled across Washington state overnight overstayed its welcome, trapping pollutants under it and reducing air quality.

Q13 Meteorologist Katie Boer says air quality in some areas of the Puget Sound is moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. This means the air quality could affect children, people with lung or respiratory diseases, older adults, and active people who work or exercise outdoors.

Meanwhile, in Central and Eastern Washington, there's an "air stagnation alert" until mid-morning Tuesday. That means the pollution trapped under the fog can rise to dangerous levels.

The fog is expected to dissipate Tuesday evening as rain moves in from the coast and over the Olympics.