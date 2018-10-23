Two arrested, one wanted in home invasion, robbery of known SeaTac ‘grow house’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- Two people have been arrested and one more is wanted in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery of a known marijuana "grow house" in SeaTac.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the home invasion happened early Tuesday morning the 20400 block of 15 Ave. South.

Multiple suspects fled the area on foot.

K9s and detectives tracked down two of the armed suspects, but one is still on the loose, deputies said.

No one inside the house was injured.

This is a developing story.