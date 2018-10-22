× Two deaths in Mason County trailer ruled murder-suicide

MASON COUNTY, Wash. – The Mason County medical examiner ruled Monday that a man and woman who were found dead inside a trailer Friday died as a result of a murder-suicide.

Luna Bush, 28, and Matthew Bush, 35, were found dead Friday evening. Deputies said a 6-year-old child came home from school around 5 p.m. Friday and found them.

The Mason County sheriff’s office said there were “some unique case details” that led to them waiting to confirm the cause of death, but didn’t say what those details were.

The incident happened off Old Belfair Highway, north of Belfair.